Vandals creating serious traffic hazard in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six incidents of stop sign vandalism in Kings County in the past week have put the community at risk of a severe accident.

The criminals have taken down stop signs and stop ahead signs at several country road intersections, putting drivers at serious risk of crashing.

The culprits are also putting their futures on the line.

"This isn't funny, this isn't a prank, a dare, a joke, you're looking at serious jail and prison time if you are caught," says Sgt. Chris Martin with the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the crimes started on October 13th when a stop sign on Laurel Avenue and 18th Street was taken down.

The next day, the same thing happened on Iona and 7th Avenue.

Then, on October 15th, the T-intersection sign on Iona, west of 6th Avenue, was taken down.

That same day, all four stop signs, stop ahead signs and a speed limit radar sign on Grangeville Boulevard and 6th Avenue were removed.

"If there is a loss of life or injury at these intersections because of somebody pulling down the stop signs, you are looking at anything from manslaughter all the way to homicide," says Sgt. Martin.

In the past, a similar crime claimed the life of one local man.

He was a friend of Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon.

"To lose someone by an accident is one thing, but to have it be deliberate and upon you is uncalled for," says Verboon.

Local public works and law enforcement leaders are urging people to be vigilant and, if they see something, say something. It could save someone's life and keep families from heartbreak.

"We need it to stop before someone gets hurt and killed," urges Dominic Tyburski, the Kings County Public Works Director.

"I lost my beloved 23-year-old son a year ago, and it was devastating, and it devastated many people that loved him, and we will never be the same, and I do not want another family to experience that tragedy because somebody thinks it's funny to knock down stop signs," shares Tyburski.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says they will continue to work diligently until the people responsible are found and held accountable.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

For South Valley news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.