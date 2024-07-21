Harris thanks Biden as she receives growing chorus of endorsements

Kamala Harris continues to garner more endorsements since Biden announced he will step out of presidential race, giving his VP way to nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his leadership following the news Sunday that he will not continue his bid for reelection.

Her statement comes amid a growing chorus of endorsements for her candidacy in the 2024 presidential race.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as president of the United States and for his decades of service to our country," she said in a statement released Sunday.

"His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many presidents who have served two terms in office," she said.

Harris garners wave of endorsements

Biden endorsed Harris in his statement on his exiting the race, offering his "full support and endorsement" for her to be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

At a July 11 press conference, Biden also hinted at his belief in Harris' ability to lead, saying at the time: "I wouldn't have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be president."

In a poll released July 11, asking if Harris were to replace Biden as the nominee, vote choices were 49-46%, Harris-Donald Trump, among all adults (and 49-47%, respectively, among registered voters). Harris' 49% was slightly better than Biden's 46%, although she doesn't have a statistically significant lead over Trump, the poll found.

Former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also endorsed Harris on Sunday.

"We are honored to join the president in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," the two said in a statement on X.

Several House reps endorsed Harris on Sunday, issuing statements of support and thanking Biden for his decision to step down.

"Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November. Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy. Let's get to work," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement.

Ilhan Omar wrote on X, "Thank you, Mr. President. This was the president's decision to make and I'm grateful for his years of service to our country. Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as our Democratic nominee and remain committed to working alongside her to defeat Donald Trump in November."

Ayanna Pressley wrote on X, "Thank you for your dedicated service President @JoeBiden. And @KamalaHarris. I'm all in, let's go. #BlackWomenLead."

Delia Ramirez wrote, "We must defeat Donald Trump. VP @KamalaHarris is the proven, qualified leader ready to move our country forward. She has my endorsement. I look forward to working with her to realize a permanent ceasefire, immigration reform, and a bold agenda that centers working families."

Greg Casar, D-TX, posted, "I am ready to elect @KamalaHarris as President. Together we can defeat Trump in November - and together we can raise wages for workers, restore abortion rights, win a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, and preserve our democracy for generations to come."

Jamaal Bowman wrote, "Now that President Biden has suspended his campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris is the most qualified and best choice to lead us forward."

In the House, Harris has received endorsements so far from:

Rep. Jamal Bowman, D-N.Y.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif.; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas; Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif.; Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.; Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich.; Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.; Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.; Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla.; Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.; Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif.; Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.; Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.; Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill.; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va.; Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Min., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., Greg Casar, D-TX, Summer Lee, D-Penn., Cori Bush, D-MO

In the Senate, Harris has received endorsements so far from:

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.; Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sen. Ed Markey, D- Mass.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

Former Sec. of State John Kerry threw his weight behind Harris, writing on X, "For democracy, alliances, economic fairness, and the future of our planet, now is the time to listen to the only person who has ever beaten Donald Trump, and join with President Biden in every effort to make Vice President Harris the next President of the United States. No citizen of good conscience should stay on the sidelines."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also backed Harris, calling her a "patriot worthy of our support."

"I've known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades - we've both been prosecutors, we've both stood up for the rule of law, we've both fought for the people and delivered results. Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President," Shapiro said in his statement.

"The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency," he continued. "The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania - where this collective work began. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States."

North Carolina Roy Cooper also endorsed Harris, writing on X, "Kamala Harris should be the next President. I've known @VP going back to our days as AGs, and she has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity. I look forward to campaigning for her as we work to win NC up and down the ticket."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Monday he is all in with Harris.

"I am excited to fully endorse Vice President Harris for the next president of the united states. The vice president is smart and strong, which will make her a good president. But she's also kind and has empathy, which can make her a great president. And the contrast between her and those running on the other side couldn't be clearer."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the final holdout of potential Biden replacements threw her support behind the vice president on Monday.

"Today I am fired up to endorse Kamala Harris for the President of the United States."

J. B. Pritzker also said he is supporting Harris.

"I am proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States," he said as part of a statement posted on X.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced his support for Harris, a former state senator and attorney general.

"Tough. Fearless. Tenacious," he wrote on X. "With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America's Vice President, @KamalaHarris."

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg said in a statement, "Kamala Harris is now the right person to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as President. I have seen her extraordinary leadership firsthand, working closely with her during the 2020 campaign and then in the historically effective Biden-Harris administration. I will do all that I can to help her win this election to lead America forward as our next President."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is also the Co-Chair of the DNCC's Rules Committee and the Chair of the Democratic Governors Association, voiced his support on Monday in a post on X for Kamala Harris.

"Thanks for the call, @KamalaHarris. You have my full support. Let's go win this thing."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced his support on Monday.

"Today, I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President @KamalaHarris to be the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also issued a statement in support of Harris.

"I endorse Kamala Harris for President," Warren said in her statement. "She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion. As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House. We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November."

Several notable figures abstain from immediately endorsing Harris

Despite the wave of support from some Democratic figures, others did not immediately endorse Harris on Sunday.

Former President Barack Obama did not mention Harris in his statement on Biden's exit. Instead, he focused on his experience in the White House with Biden as his vice president: "Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe's remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character -- his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts," Obama said in a statement.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.Y., also did not mention Harris in his statement on Biden's exit.

"I cannot overstate the gravity of the noble and history-making decision that President Biden just made. The feeling that I have right now is one of profound gratitude," Booker said.

Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who was the first House Democrat to call on Biden to step aside in the presidential race, back on July 2, applauded Biden's decision but put the breaks on endorsing Harris.

"Once again President Biden comes through for America, putting country over ego in a way that Donald Trump never could," Doggett said, in part.

He added, "While, with President Biden's endorsement, Vice President Harris is clearly the leading candidate, we should be open to all talented individuals who wish to be considered."

Some donors express excitement

Some Democratic donors who previously planned to withhold their campaign contributions told ABC News on Sunday that they are now excited to coalesce their support around Vice President Harris, even if she was not their first pick to replace Joe Biden at the top of the ticket

"I don't think that having some kind of bitter inner party fight over the nomination is going to help. If Biden is endorsing Harris, then I think that basically decides it," said one donor who initially pledged to contribute more than $1.8 million to Biden before withholding their contribution over concerns about Biden's viability as the nominee.

Reacting to Biden's decision to drop out of the race and endorse Harris, that same donor said they now plan to resume their pledged contribution to Harris.

"I just texted Rufus Gifford," the donor said, referring to the Biden-Harris campaign finance chair. "I told him I'm all in."

Another donor -- who originally said that she planned to withhold her contribution and preferred an open convention -- told ABC News that she now fully supports Harris following Biden's withdrawal and endorsement.

"I am convinced that 100% of us will get behind her," said the donor, who previously held a fundraiser for Biden in her home. "Some people are getting their funds transfer information organized as we speak."

Some of the donors who spoke with ABC News were not enthusiastic about Harris compared to other Democratic politicians -- including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- but described Harris as the inevitable nominee.

"I can't see how any other serious candidate could come out at this point and say, I'm running for the nomination against Harris," another Democratic donor said.

Actblue, a Democratic fundraising platform, is claiming it has processed $46.7 million since Harris launched her campaign as of 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, calling it the "biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle."