Victims call for 'Tower Rapist' to stay in prison ahead of parole hearing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was a desperate plea in Fresno's Tower District on Friday.

Mirna Garcia wants Rudolph Martin Acosta to stay in prison after he sexually assaulted her and eight others more than 30 years ago.

"I will not stop fighting to keep him where he is at," Garcia said.

"He hurt me, and my life is impacted."

A judge sentenced Acosta to 78 years in prison in 1992.

At the time of the assaults, he was just weeks shy of his 26th birthday.

He is considered a youthful offender, and under state law, he could be freed in weeks.

"This man deserves to serve every single day of his lawful sentence," District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said.

"But he doesn't deserve one day of credit because, you know, these ladies don't get one day of credit."

Smittcamp is again opposing Acosta's possible release. It is the second time he will go before the state's Board of Parole.

"There might be a denial the first time, the second and third times, then oftentimes they get granted, and no one's paying attention, and they get out," Smittcamp said.

Known as the Tower Rapist, Acosta's assaults terrorized the community for months.

Mayor Jerry Dyer worked the case as a then-police supervisor.

"It's not a question of 'Will Acosta rape again,' it's a question of 'When?' and 'Who will be the next victim?'"

With concerns about how the Board of Parole will rule, Garcia feels she is a victim of the process.

"I was 16, and now I'm 50. I feel I'm reliving it every single time he asks for parole," Garcia said.

It is unclear who is representing Acosta.

His parole hearing is now set for June 6, and the board will consider public comment.

They must receive letters or emails by next Thursday.

