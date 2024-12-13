Video Games are the No. 1 gift this holiday | How to keep your child safe

If you've got kids or have a young person in your life, chances are some video game is on their wish list.

If you've got kids or have a young person in your life, chances are some video game is on their wish list.

If you've got kids or have a young person in your life, chances are some video game is on their wish list.

If you've got kids or have a young person in your life, chances are some video game is on their wish list.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've got kids or have a young person in your life, chances are some video game is on their wish list.

You're not alone, as video games have become the No. 1 requested gift this holiday season.

Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos spoke with Aubrey Quinn, the senior vice president of the Entertainment Software Association, for tips on how to ensure a safe gaming experience for your kids.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.