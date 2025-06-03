Video shows suspect in weekend standoff driving through fences, pointing gun at police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail after an hours-long standoff in East Central Fresno on Sunday night.

Police say he had been on the run since Friday.

"The investigation was related to a traffic stop at Butler and Hazelwood on Friday night. He fled the traffic stop before they could complete their investigation," said Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto.

Chief Casto said he was on parole for firearms and domestic violence charges.

Officers later tracked him to a home on Turner Avenue near Recreation Avenue. When confronted, the man claimed he was armed, prompting a large police response.

Video from the scene shows the suspect exiting a vehicle with a gun in hand, appearing to point it in the direction of officers. One officer fired a shot but did not hit the suspect.

"We heard a couple of gunshots and then next thing we knew we heard a loud crash, in the back we'd seen the fence flying, dumpsters everywhere," said Carlee Gomez, who lives next door to the home where police found the suspect.

She said she watched everything play out on her security cameras in disbelief.

"I think he looked like he was panicking, he was like a rabbit in a trap going this way, that way, going into other people's backyards," said Gomez.

This ABC30 Insider video shows the moment the suspect finally surrendered, just before midnight.

Fresno Police have not shared the name of the suspect yet, but say he will be facing charges related to vandalism and threatening officers in addition to violating parole.

