Visalia honors those killed in active duty this Memorial Day

Each American flag at the Visalia Cemetery represents a life lost during active duty.

Each American flag at the Visalia Cemetery represents a life lost during active duty.

Each American flag at the Visalia Cemetery represents a life lost during active duty.

Each American flag at the Visalia Cemetery represents a life lost during active duty.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each American flag at the Visalia Cemetery represents a life lost during active duty.

On this Memorial Day, hundreds gathered in the South Valley to honor the lives of those who served.

Over 4,000 flags were placed on gravesites.

Among them, Visalia native Jared Verbeek, in his final resting place.

"The pain doesn't go away, it's an open wound that we carry that we have learned to deal with, but at any moment the feelings come back, they strike us," says Rosalia, Verbeek's mother.

The youngest and only son in the Verbeek family, a husband and a father to an 18-month-old at the time.

Verbeek died at 22 in June 2011 in Afghanistan from an IED.

His parents say he was loving, kind, and quick to help anyone in need.

They point to a documentary, found here, where the lives of Verbeek and many others are honored.

"We find joy in his memories and things we know he was about and things he did," expresses Travis, Verbeek's father.

"Our greatest thing is that Jared was a Christian, and because he was a Christian and because of that, we know where he's at and he is waiting for us," expresses Rosalia.

There was standing room only at the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Visalia.

"I hope this continues until we are long gone, because this is the most wonderful feeling to be able to be out here and do something for them, they give their life for us, but we get to remember them so they are not forgotten," says Rosalia.

Also honored was Manuel Joaquin Holguin, of Woodlake.

"He was killed in Iraq on July 15th, 2006, by an IED," says Manuel Holguin's father.

"He was the kind of kid you would want to be around," expressed Lydia and Manuel, Holguin's parents.

They continue, "You still think about what could've been, that is the hardest part, what could've been, and what we miss out on because he is not with us and it's not gonna change."

Honoring loved ones lost and those who continue to serve.

"It takes a special person to do that, to step out every day knowing it could be the last day," says Manuel.

The Visalia Avenue of Flags Organization is always looking for volunteers to help set up and take down flags on Memorial Day weekend.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can meet at the Visalia Cemetery every Memorial Day Monday at 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

If you would like to support the Visalia Avenue of Flags, you can visit their website here, or email Kevin Gerke at kevingerke12b@gmail.com. They are in need of volunteers, and donations are welcome.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, X and Instagram.