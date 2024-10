Visalia man convicted of felony child sexual abuse charges

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man was convicted of child molestation, possession of child sex abuse materials, and sexual acts with minors on Wednesday.

41-year-old Patrick Fuller was found guilty of 18 felony charges.

Prosecutors say between 2012 and 2017, Fuller victimized several children

His sentencing is set for November 8th.

Fuller faces life in prison, and will be required to register as a sex offender.