Visalia police captain charged with embezzling money from explorer program

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia police captain has been charged with stealing money from the department's program focused on helping local youth.

On Friday, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed charges related to theft and embezzlement against Visalia Police Captain Luma Fahoum.

Officials say Fahoum had been embezzling money from the Visalia Police Explorer program, but did not specify how much was taken.

In a statement in response to the charges, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar confirmed he first learned about the allegations against Fahoum in September 2024.

He says he immediately placed Fahoum on administrative leave and asked the district attorney's office to open an independent criminal investigation into the claims against her.

Fahoum has served with the Visalia Police Department since 1999.

In 2024, she made history as the first woman to become a captain in the department.