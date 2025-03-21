Visalia Police Department switches from clear to encrypted radio operations

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department is going radio silent as it has officially switched from clear to encrypted radio operations, meaning the public will no longer be able to listen to scanner traffic.

The department emphasizes the changes could help protect people's privacy and public safety.

This follows a Department of Justice Policy from 2020, which requires law enforcement agencies to do more to protect Personally Identifiable Information or P.I.I.

"We frequently transmit that over the radio, whether its address information, names, dates of birth, driver license information. that we needed to do more to protect that P.I.I.," says Visalia Police Chief, Jason Salazar.

Chief Salazar says there were other options, like having two channels but ultimately the most efficient way was through encryption.

But it also means people with scanners or compatible radios will not be able to hear transmissions and listen in to details of a potential emergency in progress.

"We are sensitive to the change and change is always difficult, people have been able to listen to the scanners for decades, and we understand this is a significant change, and we are sensitive to that. We will do our part to continue to communicate with people in the community and the media to make sure you are informed," explains Chief Salazar.

The communication changes cost over $1.8M.

American Rescue Plan Funds from COVID-19 funded the project and upgrades to their radios.

The public will still have access to certain police calls online.

The Visalia Fire Department's channels will remain the same.

"It's all about that PII, that sensitive information from our citizens when we respond to our calls it just doesn't require us to go back and forth with our dispatchers and dispatch centers and relay that type of information," says Visalia Fire Chief, Dan Griswold.

Visalia PD is among nearly 200 agencies in California that have switched to encrypted communication.

They mention people will still be able to get information online.

