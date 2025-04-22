VUSD Global Learning Charter closing in the Spring, Sierra View Elementary opening in its place

This Fall, changes are coming as Global Learning Charter closes its doors for good. Opening in its place will be a new neighborhood school.

This Fall, changes are coming as Global Learning Charter closes its doors for good. Opening in its place will be a new neighborhood school.

This Fall, changes are coming as Global Learning Charter closes its doors for good. Opening in its place will be a new neighborhood school.

This Fall, changes are coming as Global Learning Charter closes its doors for good. Opening in its place will be a new neighborhood school.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Fall, changes are coming as Global Learning Charter closes its doors for good.

Opening in its place will be a new neighborhood school.

Students like third grader Itzel Galvan are taking it in stride.

"Like, it doesn't matter for the name. I feel like if I'm in my school, then I'm good," Galvan said.

Superintendent Kirk Shrum says decisions about the change came as the district looked at overcrowding or "utilization" of their schools.

While GLC was underutilized, nearby Riverway Elementary was overutilized.

"We were proud of the work that Global Learning was doing, seeing our academic scores improve, but also knew there was a great opportunity here to increase the number of students that took advantage of this school," Shrum said.

A new school means a new name.

Current GLC Principal Jessica Wynn helped lead a committee of families and students to name the school.

"Everyone was really excited to be a part of the process," Wynn said.

Through community and committee input, they came up with 100 names.

They narrowed it down to two and sent those two names out for a vote.

In March, it was officially determined that the new school will be called Sierra View.

"We chose to stick with monuments that are near our site, and we have an amazing view of the Sierras, so we went with Sierra View," Wynn said.

The mascot will remain the Stars, and the school colors will be black and gold. That's something Itzel was on board with.

"They're cute, I like it. I like it," Itzel said.

All current students had the option to stay at the campus, and students from nearby Riverway Elementary will be joining in the fall.

Itzel wanted to assure her future classmates they'll like their new school.

"This is my favorite school, like I love this. It's going to be fine." Itzel said. "There are people here that support you, love you and this school is just like - I love it.

Principal Wynn, who will remain principal of Sierra View, wants students to know they're going to be welcomed with open arms.

"You are coming to an amazing place. This has an amazing culture," Wynn said. "Our students are amazing, our families are amazing, and they're going to fit right in. You belong here."

Changes to the campus will begin this summer.

They'll start to change the signs in July as they officially make this campus Sierra View.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.