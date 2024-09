The Walt Disney Company celebrates 183 record-breaking Emmy Award nominations

"The Bear" went on a tear at Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and "Shogun" led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 183 record-breaking nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards across its content brands and studios. Its streaming platforms are home to 181 nominations, with 152 on Hulu and 32 on Disney+.

Disney+ is home to 32 nominations, including Lucasfilm Ltd.'s "Ahsoka," Marvel Television's "Loki" and "Echo," and Marvel Animation's "X-Men '97." Additionally, Disney Branded Television returned to the Emmys with "Jim Henson Idea Man," securing eight nods including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Program, making it the most-nominated documentary this year.

FX set a new record with its highest total nominations in a single year, receiving 93 nods and surpassing its previous record of 57 in 2016. In addition to breaking the TV Academy's record for most Comedy Series nominations, "The Bear" swept its categories with 23 nominations. Additionally, "Sh ō gun" is the most-nominated show of the year with 26 nods.

Hulu Originals and 20th Television's "Only Murders in the Building" broke a show record, securing 21 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, making Selena Gomez the most-nominated Latina producer in the category's history. Additionally, Gomez was nominated for her first acting Emmy for a primetime series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, making her the fourth Latina woman ever nominated in the lead actress comedy category. 20th Century Studios followed up its first-ever nominations last year for "Prey" with an Outstanding Television Movie nod for "Quiz Lady."

National Geographic secured three nominations, including a third consecutive nomination for the "Secrets of" franchise with Outstanding Narrator for Paul Rudd. Additionally, Disney Legend Angela Bassett was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for the natural history series "Queens," and "Life Below Zero" was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program for the 10th year in a row.

ABC received 38 nominations, including nine nominations for 20th Television's "Abbott Elementary," the most the comedy has received in a single season. Creator and star Quinta Brunson, who received nods again for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, made history this past year as the first Black woman since 1981 to win in this category. "Jimmy Kimmel Live" also received its 13th nomination for Outstanding Talk Series, while "The Golden Bachelor" received "The Bachelor" franchise's first-ever nomination for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

List: All of The Walt Disney Company's Emmy nominations

"Sh ō gun" (FX / Hulu / FX Productions): 25 Nominations

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - Frederick E.O. Toye

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - Justin Marks

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - Rachel Kondo

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - Hiroyuki Sanada

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - Anna Sawai

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - Tadanobu Asano

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - Takehiro Hira

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - Néstor Carbonell

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE

"The Bear" (FX / Hulu / FX Productions): 23 Nominations

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - Christopher Storer

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - Ramy Youssef

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - Christopher Storer

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Jeremy Allen White

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Ayo Edebiri

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Lionel Boyce

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Ebon Moss-Bachrach

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Liza Colón-Zayas

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Jon Bernthal

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Bob Odenkirk

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Will Poulter

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Olivia Colman

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Jamie Lee Curtis

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

"Only Murders in the Building (Hulu / Hulu Originals / 20th Television): 21 Nominations

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Steve Martin

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Martin Short

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Selena Gomez

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Paul Rudd

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Meryl Streep

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Matthew Broderick

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Da'Vine Joy Randolph

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

"Fargo" (FX / FX Productions): 15 Nominations

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Noah Hawley

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Noah Hawley

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Jon Hamm

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Juno Temple

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Lamorne Morris

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" (FX / FX Productions / 20th Television): 10 Nominations

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Gus Van Sant

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Tom Hollander

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Naomi Watts

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Treat Williams

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Diane Lane

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

"Abbott Elementary (ABC / 20th Television): 9 Nominations

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - Randall Einhorn

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - Quinta Brunson

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Quinta Brunson

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Tyler James Williams

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Janelle James

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Sheryl Lee Ralph

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

"Jim Henson Idea Man" (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television): 8 Nominations

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM - Ron Howard

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM - Mark Monroe

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX / FX Productions): 8 Nominations

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - Jack Bender, Zach Dunn

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Matt Berry

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR COMEDY PROGRAMMING

"The Oscars" (ABC): 7 Nominations

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL - Hamish Hamilton

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

"Welcome to Wrexham" (FX / FX Productions): 6 Nominations

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM - Bryan Rowland

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

"Ahsoka" (Disney+ / Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios): 5 Nominations

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

"Dancing with the Stars" (Disney+ / ABC): 5 Nominations

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES

"Reservation Dogs" (FX / FX Productions): 4 Nominations

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

"2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony" (Disney+): 3 Nominations

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

"Loki" (Disney+ / Marvel / Walt Disney Studios): 3 Nominations

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

"Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC): 2 Nominations

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW - Steve Harvey

"How I Met Your Father" (Hulu / 20th Television): 2 Nominations

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

"Jeopardy!" (ABC): 2 Nominations

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW - Ken Jennings

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC / ABC Signature): 2 Nominations

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES - Andy Fisher

"Shark Tank" (ABC): 2 Nominations

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM - Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John

"The Simpsons" (20th Television Animation): 2 Nominations

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE - Hank Azaria

"Wheel of Fortune" (ABC): 2 Nominations

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW - Pat Sajak

"American Horror Story: Delicate" (FX / Hulu / FX Productions / 20th Television): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

"American Idol" (ABC): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

"Bob's Burgers" (20th Television Animation): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

"Echo" (Disney+ / Marvel / Walt Disney Studios): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

"Family Guy" (20th Television Animation): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE - Alex Borstein

"Life Below Zero" (National Geographic): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

"Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question" (Hulu / Hulu Originals): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

"Queens (National Geographic): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR - Angela Bassett

"Quiz Lady (Hulu / 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

"Secrets of the Octopus: (National Geographic): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR - Paul Rudd

"Sh ō gun" - The Making of Shgun (FX / Hulu): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

"The Beach Boys" (Disney+ / Walt Disney Studios): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

"The Conners" (ABC): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

"The Golden Bachelor" (ABC): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

"The Rookie" (ABC / ABC Signature): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING

"Under The Bridge" (Hulu / Hulu Originals / ABC Signature): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Lily Gladstone

"X-Men '97" (Disney+ / Marvel / Walt Disney Studios): 1 Nomination

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Disney is the parent company of Disney+, FX, Hulu, 20th Television, National Geographic and this station.