Wanted felon arrested after threatening to shoot Visalia gas station employee, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wanted felon is in custody after threatening to shoot a gas station employee days earlier.

Officers were called out Friday afternoon to the Circle K on McAuliff near Houston for a man brandishing a firearm at employees.

They say 25-year-old Julian Tavarez pointed the gun at an employee and said he was going to shoot that person following an argument.

Officers obtained a warrant for Tavarez and went to a home on Manzanita near Douglas Sunday afternoon.

That's where they found Tavarez in the backyard with a firearm.

He initially tried to hide but later surrendered and was arrested by officers.

A loaded ghost gun was also found in the area where he had been hiding.