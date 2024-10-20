The new season of the chilling anthology series based on R.L. Stine's 'Goosebumps' books is coming in January

Watch: Official new trailer for 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' starring David Schwimmer

The official trailer for "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" was revealed at NY Comic Con. The next season, starring David Schwimmer, premieres Jan. 10 on Disney+ and Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- The official trailer for "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" was revealed during New York Comic-Con.

The series stars David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery. His twins, Devin and Cece, played by Jayden Bartels and Sam McCarthy respectively, are sent to spend the summer with him.

"I only have one rule. Stay out of the basement," Anthony says to the kids.

We see the twins' friends say, "Did you guys know that Devin and Cece's uncle was one of the kids that went missing in 1994?"

Soon after Anthony retrieves his brother's belongings, 30 years later, from Jen, played by Ana Ortiz, strange things start to happen around town, as we see.

The trailer shows the kids wondering if he'd been killed by a ghost and as more and more odd occurrences take place, they wonder if Anthony is at the center of it all.

"Who knows how kids get these ideas. Too many horror shows on TV, I say," Anthony says.

The series is inspired by R.L. Stine's beloved "Goosebumps" books. The new season draws inspiration from some of the original books including "Stay Out of the Basement, "The Haunted Car," "Monster Blood," "The Girl Who Cried Monster," "The Ghost Next Door," "Welcome to Camp Nightmare" and more.

Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," along with showrunner Hilary Winston. All three serve as executive producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Erin O'Malley, Karl Frankenfield and James Eagan.

The new season will premiere all eight episodes on Friday, January 10, 2025 on Disney+ and Hulu.

"Goosebumps" season one is streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.