Watching your sleeping habits can help your heart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When we get plenty of rest, we feel refreshed and ready to take on the day. But when we don't get enough sleep, it can take a toll.

"The current recommendation is, if you can get at least eight hours of restful sleep without interruptions at least four to five times a week, that's probably okay," said Dr. Marta Nalbandyan, an Internal Medicine Physician at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

One common, but serious condition that can impact how you rest is sleep apnea. It's a disorder where breathing repeatedly starts and stops, and can block the airway while sleeping.

"In fact, it's estimated that maybe up to 40 million Americans have sleep apnea," said Dr. Nalbandyan, "unfortunately, 80% of those populations don't even know they have it."

Symptoms include loud snoring, waking up with a dry mouth, excessive sleeping during the day, and gasping for air while asleep.

Dr. Nalbandyan says sleep apnea can also hurt your heart health.

"You're not breathing, your oxygen drops at night, and this lack of oxygen again creates an inflammatory process quite literally from head to toe," said Dr. Nalbandyan, "so it does put you at risk for having arrhythmias."

Dr Nalbandyan adds sleep apnea can also increase the risk for heart failure or attack. Our weight can play a role in the on-set of sleep apnea. But doctors say there are ways to control the condition.

"If yours is more of an anatomical issue, sometimes there are surgical procedures," said Dr. Nalbandyan. "However, the majority of the time, the treatment options for sleep apnea is what we call a C-Pap machine, which is a continuous positive airway pressure."

Dr. Nalbandyan says sleep apnea can affect older adults, particularly men. But people in their 20's can also get diagnosed with the disorder. That's why health experts say you should alert your doctor if you're suffering from restless nights and missing out on quality sleep.

