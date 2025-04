Water rescue on Avocado Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were rescued from Fresno County's Avocado Lake on Easter Sunday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says one person was pulled out of the water and airlifted to a hospital. Their current condition has not been released, but officials say they did receive C-P-R.

The second person was rescued from an island on the lake and is said to be okay.