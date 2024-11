Weather a factor in ambulance crash in Tulare County, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Kingsburg Fire employees are recovering after their ambulance crashed.

It happened shortly after 7 am Tuesday on northbound Highway 99 near Betty Drive in Goshen.

Kingsburg fire officials say the driver lost control and the ambulance spun out before rolling over onto the side of the road.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.

There were no patients on board the ambulance.

It's believed weather was a factor in this crash.