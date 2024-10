Wednesday marks the opening day of the Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday, October 2nd, is the opening day of the 2024 Big Fresno Fair, marking the start of 13 days of food and fun!

Here's what you need to know if you plan to head down to the fairgrounds!

Fair Ticket Prices:



Adults: $15

Children 6-12: $8

Children 5 and under: FREE

Seniors 62 and over: $8

Active military with I.D.: $8

Hours:



Gates : 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Main Carnival : 4 p.m. to Close

: 4 p.m. to Close Kiddie Carnival: 4 p.m. to Close

Savings



If you plan to visit the fair every day, you can pick up a $40 season pass at any O'Reilly Auto Parts store.

You can get $3 off general admission and $2 kids, seniors and military admission; and $7 off a Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristband at Save Mart or FoodMaxx stores.

Events



2:30 pm: Opening Ceremonies - Second Floor of Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand (enter from main entrance straight ahead from Chance Ave) - The official kick-off to the 2024 Big Fresno Fair.

- Second Floor of Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand (enter from main entrance straight ahead from Chance Ave) - The official kick-off to the 2024 Big Fresno Fair. 6:30 pm: 4.0 & Above Program - Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand - 8th-12th grade students with a 4.0 or higher have the chance to win big prizes like scholarships, Air Pods, laptops, and a brand new Toyota Corolla!

- Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand - 8th-12th grade students with a 4.0 or higher have the chance to win big prizes like scholarships, Air Pods, laptops, and a brand new Toyota Corolla! 7:00 pm: Walker Hayes - Paul Paul Theater - The viral country star performs as part of the fair's concert series. Tickets start at $40.

New Attractions



Off-Axis Stunt Show - These daredevils combine their extreme sports and acrobatics skills to bring an energetic circus show to the 2024 Big Fresno Fair. Don't miss out on the biggest BMX performance featuring tramp-wall, BMX, parkour, teeterboard, slam dunk contests, comedy and more.

Kids' Town & Wild Science! - Kids' Town is back, and this year, it will feature the hands-on Aqua Pals Town Exhibit - all free with your paid Fair admission. Get up close with your friends from the sea at the shark exhibit, stingray exhibit and butterfly exhibit.

Pop! Culture Experience is Back! - Don't miss the chance to experience the nostalgic and current world of video games and eSports in the Pop! Culture building. This is the 4th year of this Fair favorite. This Comic-Con style building will feature a variety of new and returning vendors, plus new S.T.E.A.M. education and hands-on activities, retro and new-gen video gaming, and cosplay characters for Fairgoers to meet.

Livin' Local Marketplace - An area dedicated to local artisans, the Livin' Local Marketplace first debuted in 2021 and quickly became a Fair favorite. It has everything from jewelry to clothing, baked goods to art. This year, Livin' Local features nearly 40 different vendors.

Horse Races

Today is a Dark Day. Horse races resume Friday, October 4th at 1:45 pm.