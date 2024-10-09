Wellness vending machine offers variety of products at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is introducing a new way for students to stay healthy.

Dozens gathered at the Resnick Student Union building at Fresno State on Tuesday to officially unveil the new Wellness-to-Go vending machine.

The machine is a host to several different wellness products that are offered at a low cost or free of charge.

Students can get items like deodorant, ChapStick and even Narcan nasal spray for free.

Fresno State Student Body President Faith Van Hoven says it's a quick and accessible way for students to maintain their health and wellness, even when the student health center is closed.

"We know students need these and to give them a resource that available and accessible is just speaks to the volumes that Fresno State can do for students," said Van Hoven.

The machine is only for Fresno State students.

Van Hoven says it's been a long but rewarding process to get the vending machine ready for the college.

"A year ago when I was a senator, it was brought forth to the senate and we voted to approve $8,000," said Van Hoven.

Fresno State's Wellness Services Director Alicia Nelson says the money approved by the student body government was just a piece of the team effort.

Anthem Blue Cross, Central Valley Opioid Coalition and the Fresno / Madera Medical Society made Wellness to go possible.

It was California lawmakers that made the vending machine a requirement.

"This initiative really kind of gained some traction after assembly bill 2482, which requires California State university Colleges to have a pilot program for a vending machine for students to access over the counter medication, hygiene items as well as menstrual products," said Nelson.

Nelson says the Wellness to go machine has been available to students for the last three weeks.

Since then, it's received over 800 transactions and 40 percent of the usage is outside the student health center hours.

