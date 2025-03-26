New fire hazard maps cover 6.8 million acres across California

LOS ANGELES -- Severe fire hazard zones blanket parts of California on new state maps published Monday, as fire officials rush to keep up with the impacts of climate change on the Golden State.

Following the Los Angeles wildfires in January, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order expediting an overhaul of Cal Fire's outdated wildfire hazard maps. The data was published in batches over the past two months, from North to South down the state, with Monday's maps for Southern California marking the long-awaited completion of the project.

The end-result is stark: 6.8 million acres of fire hazard zones running up and down California.

"The sheer number of more cities and areas that are now being designated in a fire hazard severity zone goes to show just how serious of a wildfire problem we have," State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said.

The new maps incorporate information on topography, fire weather, flame length, past fire history, vegetation type and the overall likelihood of a wildfire igniting in the area.

"Embers are one of the leading causes of homes that are destroyed by wildfires," Berlant said. "In this model, we're able to determine how many embers are going to be produced, and then under the weather conditions, where will that ember go."

Berlant said the maps, as concerning as they are, reflect the realities firefighters already know to be true - climate change is increasing the state's wildfire risk.

Some areas saw a drop in very high hazard zones, meaning the probability level for a wildfire has decreased. For example, Oakland's very high hazard dropped from over 10,000 acres to a little less than 2,000.

With the new maps, cities and counties can now set new home hardening and brush clearance requirements to prepare the state for the changing climate. Homeowners can also use these maps to assess their own risk and take potentially life-saving steps to make their properties more fire resistant.

"There are more areas that are not traditionally wild land areas that are now at some level of hazard to wildfires," Berlant said. "This is a reminder of why, across California, every corner of California, we need to be preparing our cities."

See where your home fits in

The ABC Data Team found almost 1.2 million acres of land now fall into California's "very high hazard" fire zones - a 35% increase from the old maps published between 2007 and 2011.

The hazardous areas, marked in an ominous bright red on Cal Fire's maps, saw the most growth in the Northern California counties of Mendocino, Amador, Lake, Mono and Lassen compared to the the data from 14 years ago. But Southern California -- Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and San Bernardino counties, in particular, have the most territory falling into the most dangerous zones.

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window

Los Angeles County, where the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire leveled hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of residents in January, tops the list with 314,000 acres of "very high hazard" land.

In Altadena, an unincorporated part of L.A. County that faced the worst of Eaton Fire, the hazard zones crept inward from the North and the West. Close by, the zones now border the Rose Bowl and the 710 freeway in Pasadena.

"I encourage everyone, especially those in high fire areas, to review these maps and to stay informed," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the Eaton Fire burn area, in a Monday press conference.

State and local governments have 120 days to officially adopt the maps, and they have the right to add - but not remove - more fire hazard territory in the process. L.A. County is already reviewing them, and the public will have an opportunity to comment before the maps are adopted.

Implications for homeowners

At a minimum, state law requires homeowners in very high fire hazard zones to clear brush and potential ignition sources within 100 feet of the home, or up to the property line. For new properties in high hazard zones, developers will have to follow California regulations on fire-resistant building materials. The same is generally true for homeowners looking to make substantial additions to their existing homes.

Berlant, the state fire marshal, estimates that 90% of existing homes in wildfire-prone areas were developed well before today's building standards. Cal Fire is now working with local fire departments to educate homeowners on steps they can take to make their older homes more fire resistant.

As for insurance impacts, Cal Fire stresses that rates should not climb as a result of the new maps. Insurance companies already rely on sophisticated risk modeling that factors in climate and fire conditions when setting premiums.

That's not to say premiums won't go up. Insurance experts told Eyewitness News that the Palisades and Eaton fires will result in higher costs for home insurance across the region, and fewer insurers offering coverage in fire-prone areas.

Rick Dinger, the president of Crescenta Valley Insurance, says clearing brush and home hardening - actions Cal Fire hopes become more common with the release of these maps - can also help when shopping for insurance policies.

"They want to see all kinds of data in order to approve the house," Dinger said. "It's no longer, 'Sure, we'll insure it.' Insurance carriers have gotten more sophisticated and more disciplined in their underwriting in order to make sure that they're protecting their investment."