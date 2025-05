Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning north of Orange Cove in Fresno County

CAL FIRE crews are working to put out a wildfire that broke out just north of Orange Cove Friday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Forward progress has been stopped on a wildfire burning just north of Orange Cove.

CAL FIRE says the Anchor Fire started just before 10 a.m. Friday near South Hills Valley Road.

The flames have burned at least 30 acres and crews will be cleaning up for the next several hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.