Wildfire smoke and heat impacting air quality across Central Valley

Doctors say people with asthma should make sure their inhalers and medications are up-to-date.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to contain a pair of blazes burning in Central California.

In Visalia, skies were also noticeably hazy on Thursday.

"Unfortunately the way the Valley is, you get really stagnant air quality here. So pollution, pollen and things like that just kind of sits in the valley," said Dr. Patrick Matian, a third-year chief resident at Adventist Health in Tulare.

Without winds strong enough, wildfire smoke from the Boone Fire west of Coalinga and the Coffee Pot Fire near Three Rivers sits in the Valley bowl.

Dr. Matian says he has already seen an increase in patients since the worsening of the heat and air quality.

"As it gets hotter, patients get more dehydrated, pollen gets a little bit up, the smoke comes in from the wildfire and you get exacerbation from your symptoms," said Dr. Matian.

The most at-risk populations are those with pre-existing conditions and people outdoors, especially kids playing sports.

"Their respiratory rates are a lot higher, so they get a lot more turnover of oxygen and they get a lot more pollutants in their systems faster," explained Dr. Matian.

Because of the smoke and the heat some schools have moved outdoor activities inside this week.

Some Friday night football games will start at later times.

Heather Heinks with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says people should take extra precautions especially these next few days.

"Even the healthiest people, sitting in the stands, when exposed to a particulate matter over a long period of time, is gonna feel unwell, a slight headache, scratchy throat, itchy eyes, just the presence of smoke can impact all of your systems," mentioned Heinks.

Coaches, parents and student athletes should also be in communication about any pre-existing conditions.

