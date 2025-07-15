Woman airlifted after injury on Lewis Creek Trail near Oakhurst

Due to the remote location and steep terrain, a CHP helicopter was brought in to hoist the woman out of the canyon.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hiker was airlifted to safety after suffering a serious injury along the Lewis Creek Trail near Oakhurst.

Rescue teams say a woman visiting from Southern California was hiking with family Sunday along the popular trail off Highway 41.

She was near Corlieu Falls when she injured her ankle.

Due to the remote location and steep terrain, a California Highway Patrol helicopter was brought in to hoist the woman out of the canyon.

She was then flown to an ambulance that took her to a nearby hospital.

She is expected to make a full recovery.