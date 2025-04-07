Woman arrested for alleged DUI chase, assault on Visalia police officer

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for leading Visalia police on an alleged DUI chase and assaulting an officer.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for leading Visalia police on an alleged DUI chase and assaulting an officer.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for leading Visalia police on an alleged DUI chase and assaulting an officer.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for leading Visalia police on an alleged DUI chase and assaulting an officer.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is behind bars after leading police on a chase in Visalia and then assaulting an officer.

Police say an officer tried to pull over the woman, who is suspected of driving under the influence, near Court Street and Noble Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the woman did not stop, starting the pursuit, which ended at School Avenue and Church Street.

29-year-old Tiffany Jeff initially refused to exit the car but eventually complied with the officer's instructions. She was arrested for DUI.

While being placed in a holding cell, authorities say Jeff assaulted the arresting officer.

Charges of battery on a peace officer and resisting an officer with force were then added.