Woman hit and killed by train in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after police say she was hit by a train in Fresno.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Fruit and Ashlan avenues at about 10:30 am Saturday.

When police arrived, they found the woman who had been hit.

She has not been identified.

Railroad police and the BNSF are expected to handle the investigation.