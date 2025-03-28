Woman hospitalized after crashing car into home, knocking power out in central Fresno, police say

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a home in central Fresno Friday morning, leaving thousands without power in the area.

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a home in central Fresno Friday morning, leaving thousands without power in the area.

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a home in central Fresno Friday morning, leaving thousands without power in the area.

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a home in central Fresno Friday morning, leaving thousands without power in the area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a home in central Fresno, leaving thousands without power in the area.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday morning on Fresno Street and University Avenue.

Police say a woman in her 20s struck a power pole and then crashed into the home.

Crews were able to get her out and take her to the hospital, where her condition remains unknown.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

PG &E is working to restore power to the neighborhood following the crash. More than 200 residents from Clinton to McKinley and Blackstone to Angus are currently without power.