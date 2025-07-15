Woman injured following crash involving American Ambulance unit, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was taken to the hospital following a crash involving an American Ambulance unit that was responding to an emergency.

Fresno Police say the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Monday on Shields and Blackstone avenues.

Investigators say the ambulance was heading west on Shields when it collided with a car turning onto Shields from Blackstone.

No paramedics were injured and were not transporting a patient when the crash happened.

Two women were inside the other car and one of them was taken to the hospital with what police say are injuries that do not appear serious.

The other woman was not injured.