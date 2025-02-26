Woman killed after mobile home catches fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed after a mobile home caught fire in Fresno County over the weekend.
The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday on Nevada Avenue and 11th Street in San Joaquin.
The flames fully engulfed the mobile home while damaging other nearby houses.
Officials with CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire say a woman was found dead inside the mobile home.
Family members have identified the woman as 64-year-old Carolina Vasquez.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Vasquez's family.