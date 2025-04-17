Woman steals $3K from man after sitting on his lap at Tachi Palace, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman accused of swiping thousands of dollars in cash from a man at the Tachi Palace Casino.

Authorities say that back on March 31st, this woman approached the victim at the slot machines and tried to sell him jewelry.

She then sat on his lap and hugged the man.

During this interaction, authorities say she stole about $3,000 in cash from the victim's front pocket.

Investigators say the woman then left the casino, changed her clothes in the parking lot, and took off in a black Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact the Kings County Sheriff's Office.