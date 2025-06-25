Woman struck and killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says

A woman has died after she was struck by a car on Shields and De Wolf avenues on Monday night.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after she was struck by a car in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Shields and De Wolf avenues, just east of the city of Fresno, just before 9:45 p.m. Monday night.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the road.

Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Clovis was driving a Toyota Tundra on Shields when the woman walked into the road.

They say the man was unable to avoid the collision and hit her.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

Officers believe the woman may have been impaired by alcohol or drugs.