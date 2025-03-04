Woodlake Community Day School named one of nine Model Community Day Schools in the state

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A farm on the outskirts of Woodlake is getting statewide recognition.

High school students help run the operation while also working toward their diploma.

Austin Smith and his classmates were working hard to harvest the lettuce planted in their garden.

The sophomore is one of 14 current students at Woodlake Community Day School.

He started there at the beginning of the school year and said it's different than he expected.

"CDS, honestly, has gotten a bad name but it's a super, super nice place. It's like super good to learn. It's super fun and honestly, this is something you don't get in a normal school experience," Smith said.

The school is set on a 55-acre farm, where the students help Curator Jeff Jackson keep it up and running.

"We try to do our best to get them involved in every aspect, from seed to sell, figure using what projects we're going to work on," Jackson said.

Students work on irrigation, planting and harvesting. They also create cost estimates and come up with marketing strategies.

Jackson says the goal is to show students their potential.

"That's our job, is show them that they're valued and show them how to value themselves and what they do," Jackson said.

Melissa Lawson, the Director of Woodlake Educational Options Program, says the school takes a holistic approach when it comes to the students.

"We have a multi-tiered system of support where we are connecting with students emotionally, academically, behaviorally and providing work-experience opportunities," Lawson said.

It was the dedication to student well-being that landed Woodlake Community Day School on State Superintendent Tony Thurmond's list of 2025 Model Community Day Schools.

It was one of nine in the state.

"We just want to make sure that our students are taken care of, and that just proves that we are on the right road to servicing our students," Lawson said.

Smith said he was surprised to hear about the distinction, but as a student understands why the school stood out.

"Honestly, I've loved everything here. It's been super fun. It's been a good experience overall," Smith said.

The students bagged the lettuce they grew.

It will be given to nutrition services and used to help feed students and families throughout the district.

