World's most active volcano begins 5th eruptive episode in Hawaii

KILAUEA, Hawaii -- The world's most active volcano, located in Kilauea, Hawaii, resumed its latest eruption on Wednesday.

Volcanic activity was noted just before 3 p.m. local time in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The activity marked the fifth episode from the Kilauea volcano since it started to erupt on Dec. 23, 2024.

"Weak, intermittent spatter" was observed earlier in the day, but it was not until 2:57 p.m. that "small spatter fountains" of lava could be seen, marking the beginning of a new phase of the eruption, according to the United States Geological Survey, which assesses the risk of volcanic hazards in the U.S.

Such activity can be monitored through the agency's volcano livestream on YouTube.

"Small lava dome fountains in the north vent are feeding short lava flows in the southwest part of the caldera," the USGS wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Volcanic gas emissions are elevated compared to during the eruptive pause."

The USGS noted that observable lava flow began at 2:59 p.m. and "seismic tremor" increased at 3:00 p.m.

In an advisory notice posted Wednesday, the agency wrote that "significant hazards" of the eruption include "wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls." It noted that these hazards could be enhanced by earthquakes, which would endanger members of the public that ventured too close to the volcano within the national park.

"This underscores the extremely hazardous nature ofKilauea'scaldera rim surroundingHalemaumaucrater, an area that has been closed to the public since late 2007," the USGS wrote.

It also said that it "continues to closely monitor Kilauea and will issue an eruption update tomorrow morning unless there are significant changes before then."

The fourth and most recent eruption episode began on Jan. 15, but it had paused over the weekend on Jan. 18.

"Each episode of lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, has continued for 14 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting less than 24 hours to 12 days," the USGS advisory said.

There are about 170 potentially active volcanoes in the U.S., according to the USGS.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Jennifer Watts contributed to this report.

