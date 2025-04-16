'Wyland's Law' introduced, mother of Hanford boy says it could've saved son's life

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The memory of a Hanford boy could soon live on through a new state law.

"It is unthinkable that someone subject to a restraining order could still gain access to a firearm because of a bureaucratic failure," Assemblymember Catherine Stefani said on Tuesday.

She introduced AB 1363, called "Wyland's Law."

It would require county courts to keep a record showing they followed through on sending protective orders to the Department of Justice.

"If a mother and her attorney would've done this six years ago, seven years ago, maybe Wyland would be alive," Christy Camara said.

Her son, Wyland Gomes, was 10 years old when he was shot to death in 2020.

His father, Victor, killed him before turning the gun on himself.

Victor never should have had the weapon.

There was a restraining order.

"The Superior Court waited some eight months before it transmitted that order, and as a result of that delay, that's when Victor Gomes was able to purchase the firearm," attorney Joseph Alioto said.

He says the Kings County Superior Court failed to follow through.

"We're not relitigating anything. We're just making certain that the laws we've already put in place are actually working," Stefani told Action News about her proposal.

She and Camara hope it will pass through Sacramento with bipartisan support this fall.

If it does, Wyland's name could be part of the court record for nearly every case involving a restraining order.

"The sad thing is if my son were alive, there wouldn't be a law with my son's name on it," Camara said.

Camara's case against the Superior Court is still pending.

The Kings County court told Action News it cannot comment on the matter.

