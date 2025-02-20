Yosemite Climbing Museum completes renovation project

Through images, memorabilia and historic equipment, you'll learn about rock climbing, starting from 1869 to now.

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's now easier to see the evolution of rock climbing on display while on your way to Yosemite National Park.

The Yosemite Climbing Museum completed a recent renovation, allowing the space to accommodate more guests and exhibits.

The museum is located in Mariposa right off the four-way stop at Highway 140.

Through images, memorabilia and historic equipment, you'll learn about rock climbing, starting from 1869 to now.

Among the many displays, there are artifacts from the first ascents of Half Dome and El Capitan.

The non-profit Yosemite Climbing Association created the museum in an effort to preserve Yosemite's rich and global climbing history.

Members of the non-profit hope visitors will walk away with new inspiration.

"I think it evokes a sense of stewardship in people to make the world a better place, whether that be practicing clean climbing initiatives or by cleaning up our parks," says Hannah Fleetwood with the Yosemite Climbing Association.

The entry fee is just $5. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

The museum does offer guided and private tours on request.

It's open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Along with managing the museum, the Yosemite Climbing Association also hosts an annual clean-up event for Yosemite National Park.