Pennsylvania high school student battling terminal cancer graduates early

POTTSGROVE, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania community gathered for a special graduation for a 12th-grade student with terminal cancer.

The ceremony had all the pomp and circumstance of any high school graduation; the kids and teachers were dressed in caps and gowns, the audience was buzzing, and there was lots of music.

One thing, however, did separate the occasion at Pottsgrove High School from a typical ceremony in June - only one student was graduating. JaSaad Jamison.

"He's a very happy guy, just through everything he goes through, he always has a smile on his face," said his father, Sadiki West.

Jamison has terminal brain cancer and has lost most of his ability to communicate.

"You have to understand not only having the terminal illness on top of being autistic, number one it's frustrating because he can't explain fully how he wants to," said West.

His stepson's prognosis isn't looking good and the family says they're taking things one day at a time.

They also said, however, this day was a good one and they'll remember it forever.

"Love your children. Don't sweat the small stuff, because you don't know how long you have with them," said West.

NOTE: The video above identifies West as Jamison's stepfather, but he is actually Jamison's father.
