FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a late-night power outage on Monday, electricity has been restored to thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers.The outage happened around 10:30 pm, affecting homes and businesses in the Shepherd and Maple area.The utility company said an equipment issue caused the outage.As of Tuesday morning, 60 customers remain without power. PG&E officials said the electricity should be restored for them around 8 am.