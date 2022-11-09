Thousands of Central California residents without power amid storms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of Valley residents are without power Tuesday as storms continue to hit the area.

In northeast Fresno, nearly 7,000 PG &E customers are without power, with the outage also reaching parts of Clovis. Officials say the outage is due to the weather.

Another outage in parts of North Fork and Auberry is impacting nearly 5,000 customers.

Vote centers at Buchanan High School and Clovis Community College are dealing with power issues and redirecting voters to other centers. For more information on voting centers, click here.

Clovis Community canceled classes for the rest of the evening due to the outage.

There is no estimated restoration time at the moment. The outage map can be found here.