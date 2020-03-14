Power restored after central Fresno garage fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power has been restored to parts of a central Fresno neighborhood, after a garage fire knocked out power for several hours.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on East Tyler Avenue and Augusta Street.

Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of a detached garage. They were able to put out the fire before it spread to nearby homes. Flames reached nearby power lines, posing a challenge to firefighters.

Fresno Fire captain Koby Johns says, "Whenever there are power lines down it poses a special threat to our firefighters. We quickly identified the downed lines. They were arching in the back they put up quite a display. They were popping. We were able to alert everyone coming."

The garage was destroyed as well as the cars inside. Thankfully no one was injured in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation but crews say it appears to be accidental.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresno centralpower outagepg&egarage fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Family remembers Hanford soldier killed in Iraq
All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13
SCCCD cancels all in-person classes for 4 days
Show More
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News