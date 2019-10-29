Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- A powerful earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Tuesday morning, knocking out power in some areas, sending people out of homes and buildings and forcing classes to be suspended in one city to allow inspections of school buildings.

There was no immediate reports of major damage or injuries from the quake, which the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology said had an initial magnitude of 6.6 and was caused by movement in a local fault about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) deep about 25 kilometers northeast of Tulunan town in Cotabato province. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake had a magnitude at 6.8.

Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte suspended school classes to allow authorities to inspect buildings for possible damage after the latest quake to hit the region in recent weeks.

A 6.3 earthquake earlier this month in the same region killed five people and caused damage to several schools and other buildings.

In July, two earthquakes hours apart struck a group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines, killing eight people.

Seismic activity is common in the Philippines, which lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the ring of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Day 2 in the dark: Madera Co. residents wait for power to be restored
Frustrations build at lack of communication during power shutoffs
Porterville OIS suspect had history of mental illness and drug abuse
School districts waiting for PG&E confirmation to resume classes
Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno
LIST: School closures Tuesday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Air quality warning issued for Central Valley
Show More
Clovis principal honored with top education award
Missing Mississippi woman found after spelling out S-O-S with tree bark, rangers say
More mastectomy patients sent home to recover same day of surgery
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, destroying homes
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
More TOP STORIES News