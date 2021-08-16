Trying for a baby? The COVID vaccine is safe and recommended for you

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Moms and moms-to-be trust doctors with pregnancy, with caring for their unborn child, even with getting pregnant.But data shows when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, there's hesitancy, despite the recommendation of their doctors."There's no reason from a medical standpoint that our patients who are trying to conceive or newly pregnant couldn't receive the vaccine," says Dr. Carolina Sueldo, a fertility specialist.Expectant mothers run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, but according to CDC data, only 23% of pregnant women have received at least one dose."Pregnant women, if they get COVID, tend to get much sicker, so pregnant women tend to have higher rates of admission to the ICU, higher rates of intubation, and higher mortality rates," says Dr. Sueldo.Sueldo says the CDC's advice urging pregnant women to get vaccinated echoes recent recommendations from top obstetrician groups.Both the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) recommended anyone who is pregnant should get the COVID-19 vaccine."We have the vaccine available, there are now hundreds of thousands of pregnant patients who have been vaccinated and so far there have been no adverse outcomes reported," Sueldo says."If your provider is not advocating for the vaccine at this time they are going against the standard of care, they are going against guidelines."The recommendation also applies to nursing mothers."We know that mom's defenses that she builds cross the placenta, protecting fetus and protecting the newborn when they're breast feeding," Dr. Sueldo says.In addition, Dr. Sueldo says there is a growing body of research that shows the available vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant women and women trying to conceive, with no known impact on fertility."On the flipside, for those who have gotten COVID-19 we are seeing impact to fertility, particularly in males," she says.Health experts say with a rising number of COVID-19 infections in children, it's important to protect those too young to get vaccinated.When in doubt, Dr. Sueldo says talk with your doctor."This is not some hoax this is not some experiment, we're really trying to advocate for the patients in our community," she says.