Disasters & Accidents

Pregnant woman killed, 11-year-old stepdaughter critical after Fresno County hit-and-run crash

EMBED <>More Videos

TRAGIC HIT-AND-RUN: A driver of a Chevy Malibu made a sudden U-turn in the middle of the roadway, triggering the crash.

A pregnant woman was killed and an 11-year-old girl critically injured in a head-on crash near Selma in Fresno County Friday.

Fowler Avenue at E Conejo Avenue was closed for several hours because of the crash.

CHP officers say the driver of a Chevy Malibu traveling north on Fowler made a sudden U-turn in the middle of the roadway, which caused a pickup truck traveling south to veer into the other lane, colliding head-on with a Ford Focus.

The pregnant woman behind the wheel of the Ford Focus died at the scene. Her 11-year-old stepdaughter, who was also in the car, is in critical condition at CRMC.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu, which triggered the crash, left the scene. Police are looking for that driver. If caught, they could face charges for felony hit-and-run and non-contact hit-and-run.

The accident occurred just about an hour after another fatal crash in the Selma area.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidents
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Thousands flock to Downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest
All lanes reopened on I-5 Grapevine, several injured in pileup crash
Valley man helps veterans with disabilities receive special proclamation
Suspected DUI driver leads Madera police on high-speed chase
Kuppa Joy Coffee House to open new location in Northeast Fresno
Deputies searching for burglary suspects caught on camera
Mannequins swiped from Santa Rosa front yard
Show More
VIDEO: Father saves daughter from hit-run driver
Boy allegedly shoots teen while playing with gun, police say
One-year-old boy dies after being mauled by two dogs in Fresno: Police
Patriots owner Robert Kraft issues apology in prostitution case
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News