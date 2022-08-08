New northwest Fresno boutique specializes in lingerie

Pretty Woman Fine Lingerie also features swimwear, loungewear from Portugal, jewelry from Brazil and bras with sizing up to K.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new boutique in northwest Fresno specializes in lingerie and giving those who wear it a confidence boost.

"It's like a home. We welcome you into our home with all of our love and we're here to serve you," says co-owner of Pretty Woman Fine Lingerie, Maria Antoinette Villegas-Clark.

From bridal to loungewear and everything in between, the store specializes in giving clients a product that makes them look and feel their best.

"We brought Beverly Hills to the Central Valley. We carry Elomi Simone Perele from Paris directly from Paris," adds Maria Antoinette.

The boutique also features swimwear, loungewear from Portugal, jewelry from Brazil and bras with sizing that goes up to K.

Owners Sylvia Clark and her daughter Maria Antoinette celebrated their boutique's grand opening six weeks ago. It is located near Bullard and Forkner.

Sylvia had her first shop in the late 80s, teaching Maria Antoinette, who was in high school at the time, her work ethic and trade secrets.

"Gottschalks raised me and they sent me to school to become a corsetiere," Sylvia says.

A Corsetiere or bra-fitter fits women for lingerie, corsets and shapewear.

Sylvia says she's certified in what she calls the forgotten art that she's bringing back.

"In those days, corsetrie was in demand. Nowadays it's a dying breed, but people don't forget," she adds.

Pretty Woman Fine Lingerie is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 am - 6 pm.