Escaped prisoner hides in ceiling at New Jersey Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A prisoner is back in custody after escaping from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say he got away from the agents inside Terminal C around 11:30 a.m.

A spokesperson said officers with CBP and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents had arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to leave the country even though he had been indicted and was prohibited from leaving the state pending a trial.

Officers had escorted him to Terminal C for processing when the man asked to use the restroom and subsequently attempted to escape into the ceiling.

They were able to extract him from the ceiling and turned him over to HSI for federal prosecution.

Port Authority police assisted in catching him.

The Port Authority briefly halted arrivals at Terminal C for emergency vehicles, but it was reopened at 12:36 p.m.

The airport has resumed operations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark international airportescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News