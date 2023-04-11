WATCH LIVE

'Caring Cradle' donated to Clovis Community Hospital to help grieving parents

The founder of the project, Lorena Tapia, began supporting grieving mothers and their partners after her own baby was stillborn.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 4:09PM
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local woman is taking action to support parents faced with tragedy at our local hospitals -- giving them a way to grieve the loss of their baby.

"Project Loreal" donated a "caring cradle" to Clovis Community Hospital.

The cooling device gives families more time with a baby who has died.

For many mothers, we're told they often need that extra time with their baby to say goodbye.

The founder of the project, Lorena Tapia, began supporting grieving mothers and their partners after her own baby, Loreal, was stillborn.

This is just the second caring cradle in the Central Valley

Lorena helped donate one to the Reedley Birth Center last April.

"Project Loreal" also provides memory boxes containing keepsakes and mementos to help mothers process their emotions and gives them community resources.

