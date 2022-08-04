Oak Fire: Travel trailer donated to family who lost their home

Project Travel Trailer is trying to pair people who lost their homes in the Oak Fire with generous donors who have RVs or travel trailers they aren't using.

MARIPOSA, Calif. -- Hudson's home is no longer standing in Mariposa.

Kimberly Vaughan and her husband had been working to pay off the house for years with the intention of their teenage son Hudson, who lives with cerebral palsy, taking it over one day.

It was destroyed in the Oak Fire and they are without insurance money to rebuild it.

But now, there's hope for Hudson.

Through a mutual friend, Rob and Shannon Adkins from Alameda heard what happened to the Vaughans' home, and decided to help in a big way.

The couple donated their travel trailer to Hudson so he can stay on the property. On Tuesday, Rob drove to Mariposa and signed over the title.

The need for housing doesn't stop with Hudson.

"A lot of people have RVs, travel trailers, with the intention of using them every year or a couple of times per year and reality is they don't really do it," says Teena Hagerman with Project Travel Trailer.

Hagerman says she first started facilitating donations after the deadly and devastating fire in Paradise. Having lived in Coarsegold for 20 years, the fire feels personal to Hagerman.

"Once they hear our message, something sparks in their brain about making a difference... It's almost like the people that gave the trailer and the people that receive the trailer, just an instant bond of love," she says.

So far, Project Travel Trailer has collected four trailers for Oak Fire victims, but they have seven families in need.

If you know someone who lost their home in the Oak Fire and could use a trailer or if you have one to donate, contact Teena Hagerman at 559-696-1151. Or you can send her an email at hagermanteena@gmail.com