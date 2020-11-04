california propositions

California Proposition 16 election results: Affirmative action measure is failing

Proposition 16, a ballot measure to reinstate affirmative action in California government, is failing.

The "no" votes had more than 55% of more than 11 million votes counted as of early Wednesday morning.

Public polling had indicated that Proposition 16 was struggling, suggesting that voters may not be ready to repeal a quarter-century-old ban on affirmative action.

The measure aims to once again allow race, ethnicity and gender to be considered in admissions to state colleges and universities, as well as state contracts and public jobs.

Prop. 16 was designed to repeal Proposition 209, which California voters approved in 1996. That measure prohibited considerations of race, ethnicity and gender in those public fields.

Supporters of Prop. 16 argue it is necessary to address deep-seated racial inequalities that still exist in California.

Opponents say all Californians should be treated equally regardless of race and bringing back affirmative action would have the opposite effect.

