Austin proposed to his girlfriend Jilaine at Graveyard Winery in Paso Robles, and it was all caught on camera by an ABC30 Insider.

Visalia couple gets engaged at Paso Robles winery

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sweet moment for a couple from the South Valley.

The couple lives in Visalia and has been together for two years.

They had their first out-of-town date at this winery.

Jilaine was shocked but excited and said yes!

Congratulations to the new fiancés.