Society

United Cerebral Palsy of Central California holds annual Pulling Strings fundraiser

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people enjoyed fine cuisine for a great cause Saturday night.

United Cerebral Palsy of Central California held its annual Pulling Strings fundraiser -- but made it a drive-through event this year.

Chef Keith Allen and his wife, former ABC30 news anchor Liz Harrison, created a three-course meal that people could pick up at the Arts and Technology Center in Northeast Fresno.

Organizers say 400 dinners were sold, and the proceeds will fund technology for virtual operations to help children and adults with a broad range of disabilities.
