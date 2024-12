QB&A: Josh Allen for MVP? Jake Haener at QB for the Saints?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this week's QB &A, NFL Network analyst David Carr chats with Stephen Hicks about Josh Allen's MVP candidacy, why Jake Haener is the best bet for the Saints at quarterback and what Fresno State needs to do to get into the college football playoff next season like Boise State.

