Young Black entrepreneur opens clothing business in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Colorful headbands, bonnets and durags fill the wall at Quan Rags in central Fresno.Nyquan Washington, 21, is the owner of this new store at Webber and Clinton Avenues."It's grind and dedication. The only difference between me and anybody else is that I didn't quit," said Washington.For two years, he's been working on his business after he saw a shortage of functional and fashionable accessories."These are the types of products we actually need to keep our hair healthy, putting it in protective styles making sure they can retain moisture, so it's not breaking off and has the ability to grow long and thick," said Desirae Washington with the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce. "So I think it's great he's made these products more fashionable."Quan Rags is a member of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce, which has more than 300 participants.The CEO, Tara Lynn Gray, says they've dealt with inequities, and the pandemic has been challenging."We have a long way to go to providing adequate resources and help black businesses to get them uprighted and on the path to recovery," Gray said.As for Quan Rags, Washington has already started another clothing line called Rags to Riches.The owner says he grew up on the east side of Fresno and life has not always been easy."We all had uncles and cousins that did things, and I don't want to go on the same path that they did. So I want to put myself in a better position for my family and I wanted to be a better role model for my younger siblings, for my country and older brother," Washington said.A passion for the community and his growing business.Quan Rags is open seven days a week. Washington hopes one day to add another store in the Valley.