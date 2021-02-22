business

Young Black entrepreneur opens clothing business in central Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Colorful headbands, bonnets and durags fill the wall at Quan Rags in central Fresno.

Nyquan Washington, 21, is the owner of this new store at Webber and Clinton Avenues.

"It's grind and dedication. The only difference between me and anybody else is that I didn't quit," said Washington.

For two years, he's been working on his business after he saw a shortage of functional and fashionable accessories.

"These are the types of products we actually need to keep our hair healthy, putting it in protective styles making sure they can retain moisture, so it's not breaking off and has the ability to grow long and thick," said Desirae Washington with the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce. "So I think it's great he's made these products more fashionable."

Quan Rags is a member of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce, which has more than 300 participants.

The CEO, Tara Lynn Gray, says they've dealt with inequities, and the pandemic has been challenging.

"We have a long way to go to providing adequate resources and help black businesses to get them uprighted and on the path to recovery," Gray said.

As for Quan Rags, Washington has already started another clothing line called Rags to Riches.

The owner says he grew up on the east side of Fresno and life has not always been easy.

"We all had uncles and cousins that did things, and I don't want to go on the same path that they did. So I want to put myself in a better position for my family and I wanted to be a better role model for my younger siblings, for my country and older brother," Washington said.

A passion for the community and his growing business.

Quan Rags is open seven days a week. Washington hopes one day to add another store in the Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno centralfresnobusinessclothingfashionblack owned business
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Action News Morning Update
Fresno ranks 5th midsized city with most minority-owned businesses
Uber drivers entitled to 'worker' benefits, UK court rules
Upcycled fashion concept launches at Fresno store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
Fresno Police arrest DUI driver they say injured woman and her 3-year-old twins
Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school
More Valley schools to bring students back to campus this week
Show More
Clovis soccer team stranded in TX winter storms returns to Central CA
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
SSDI slowdown causes delays for those in need
32-year-old man shoots and kills dad at Woodlake home, sheriff's office says
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News