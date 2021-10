FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular fast-food chain is planting roots in the Valley and expanding before their first location opens in Central California.Raising Cane's is set to open a location in north Fresno on Blackstone and El Paso Avenues.This comes as the fast-growing chicken restaurant also plans to open locations at the Clovis Sierra Pavilion Shopping Center and in Hanford.The restaurant will open in Kings County on July 6 near Lacey Boulevard and 12th Avenue.No word yet on the official opening date for the Fresno County locations.